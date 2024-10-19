Top track

Future Days 2024 w/ Los Bitchos, Bodega, Pom Poko+

The Crossing
Sat, 19 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Our yearly Future Days all dayer is back at The Crossing, Digbeth on Saturday, October 19th.

MAIN STAGE //

  • LOS BITCHOS (pan-continental instrumental dance rock)
  • BODEGA (Brooklyn art punk)
  • POM POKO (Norwegian noisy sugar coated post-punk)
  • NAIMA BO...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Crossing

1 Milk St, Digbeth, Birmingham B5 5SU, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

