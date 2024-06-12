Top track

LADY DONLI

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dubbed as 'The Pan African rockstar', Lady Donli is a melting pot of different cultural experiences. Born in Cleveland, raised in Abuja (Nigeria) with multi cultural parents. She spends most of her days on the road between Toronto, London and Lagos. Her mu...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Donli

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

