Lemoncello

MOTH Club
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Laura Quirke and Claire Kinsella’s collaboration charms audiences into a world of intimate observations and uncomfortable questions with irresistible chemistry, charisma, and humour. ‘Why are all the good men, too old, taken or dead?’

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
