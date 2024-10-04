Top track

El Kuelgue - Sinoca

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

El Kuelgue

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

El Kuelgue - Sinoca
Got a code?

About

El Kuelgue was formed in Buenos Aires, in the heart of the Villa Crespo neighborhood during the year 2004. Their unique live concerts, where they display their imprint linked to absurdity and improvisation, and their original stage productions, are the hal...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by live tonite.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Kuelgue

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.