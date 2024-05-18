DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bomb Squad Pod Live

New Century
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
PodcastManchester
From £17.82
About

TEG Europe presents The Bomb Squad Pod Live

Due to demand THE BOMB SQUAD POD LIVE, featuring NI comedy heavyweights COLIN GEDDIS and AARON MCCANN, tours the UK this Spring with their hilarious video reactions and explicit sound effects for a series of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by TEG Europe
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

