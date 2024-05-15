Top track

King of the Slugs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fat Dog

The Bullingdon
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsOxford
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

King of the Slugs
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

FAT DOG

+ Special Guests

It’s Fat Dog baby. Fat Dog take their apocalyptic live show round the regions this May. Fat Dog, fronted by ring master Joe Love, backed by Chris Hughes on keys, Morgan Wallce on sax, Johnny Hutchinson on drums an...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Dog, Old Man May

Venue

The Bullingdon

162 Cowley Rd, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.