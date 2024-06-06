DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Kevin Morby, The War On Drugs & Kurt Ville
WORRIES AND OTHER PLANTS
(Psych pop - Suisse)
IMANE EL HALOUAT
(Folk rock - Paris, FR)
ELLIOT COOPER
(Psych rock - Paris, FR)
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES
