Top track

Worries And Other Plants - Badminton Beach

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WorriesAndOtherPlants+ImaneElHalouat+ElliotCooper

Supersonic
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Worries And Other Plants - Badminton Beach
Got a code?

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Kevin Morby, The War On Drugs & Kurt Ville

WORRIES AND OTHER PLANTS
(Psych pop - Suisse)
IMANE EL HALOUAT
(Folk rock - Paris, FR)
ELLIOT COOPER
(Psych rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Imane El Halouat, Worries And Other Plants

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.