Top track

Try to Make a Fire Burn Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dawn Landes + Sylvie Lewis

Komedia Studio
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Try to Make a Fire Burn Again
Got a code?

About

Dawn Landes is a North Carolina-based singer-songwriter whose music you might have heard if you watch The Good Wife, House or Gossip Girl. Along with releasing seven albums and five EPs since 2005, she’s a frequent collaborator with contemporaries such as...

14+ Under 16's to be accompanied
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dawn Landes

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.