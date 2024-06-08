Top track

WORK x TECHNO SNOBS Present: MARRØN, Pleasures b2b Escher, & Stephen Disario

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, June 8th, WORK x TECHNO SNOBS Present: MARRØN, Pleasures b2b Escher, & Stephen Disario

We look forward to having MARRØN make his LA Debut with us alongside an epic b2b featuring Pleasures and Escher. In addition, we welcome back one of our fa...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marrøn, Pleasures, Stephen Disario and 1 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

