DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tommaso Faoro in "Vostro malgrado, Tommaso Faoro"

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Wed, 22 May, 9:30 pm
ComedyNovara
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Continuano gli incontri di stand-up comedy a nòva, questa volta con Tommaso Faoro

"Vostro malgrado, Tommaso Faoro" è un monologo che attraversa gli argomenti più disparati, tra voli pindarici al limite del nonsense e osservazioni sulla vita di tutti g...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da nòva.

Lineup

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.