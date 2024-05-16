DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

12 RODS w/NONCONNAH & SUROOR

Raccoon Motel
Thu, 16 May, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Performing LIVE, 12 RODS w/special guests NONCONNAH & SUROO!!!

ABOUT 12 RODS ::

When Ryan Olcott, songwriter and frontman of Twin Cities’ iconic indie rock band 12 Rods, found unfinished Rods demos during lockdown, he was surprised. When he realized they...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Raccoon Motel.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

12 Rods, Keeps, Nonconnah and 1 more

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

