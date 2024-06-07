Top track

Coyu - Deliberate Assault

WORK Presents: Coyu (4 Hour Set) & Luis Miranda

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
From $23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Friday, June 7th, WORK Presents: Coyu (4 Hour Set) and Luis Miranda.

We look forward to welcoming back the Big Cat and Suara Label Boss, Coyu to the WORK Warehouse! With Suara being the #1 best selling raw/deep/ hypnotic label of all time on Beatport w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coyu, Luis Miranda

Venue

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

