Sahāya Sessions

Doña
Wed, 29 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an exciting and intimate event, Sahāya Sessions, where we come together to celebrate three beautiful artists.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 29, and head to Doña 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY

We have 3 live performances b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sahāya.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shanaz Dorsett, Jaixia, Niomí

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

