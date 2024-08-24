Top track

John Askew - Black Out (Simon Patterson Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.



VII x WORK Present: Simon Patterson b2b John Askew (7 Hour Set)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 24 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, August 24th, VII x WORK Present: Simon Patterson b2b John Askew (All Night Long)

We look forward to having our very first Trance night at the WORK Warehouse in collaboration with VII with a special b2b set from Simon Patterson and John Askew...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by WORK (6AM & Synthetik Minds).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simon Patterson, John Askew

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

