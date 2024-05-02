DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A versatile singer-songwriter whose career has seen her share the stage with legends like Chaka Khan and Nile Rodgers, and collaborate with modern icons like Prince Fatty. Shniece's DJ sets with live PA promise an electrifying fusion of musical talent and
Join us for our inaugural BDM night, celebrating the vibrant tapestry of Black Dance Music weaving together Caribbean and African rhythms. Immerse yourself in a sonic journey guided by our DJs, traversing from the infectious grooves of Afrobeat to the pu...
There will be a main dancefloor and seating available.
There is also an outdoor terrace and smoking area.
