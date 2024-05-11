Top track

Rauw Alejandro - PUNTO 40

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JETLAG GANG

Rockstore
Sat, 11 May, 11:59 pm
PartyMontpellier
From €14.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rauw Alejandro - PUNTO 40
Got a code?

About

LE GANG DU SUD, Estan listos?

Le 11 Mai le Reggaeton sera de nouveau roi au RockStore ! Le retour du JetLag Gang pour son volume 3 & pour mettre des flammes dans la capital du Languedoc 🚀

Accompagnés d'Eva & Mathis, nos DJs Bel'Oka et Pedrolito vont fai...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.