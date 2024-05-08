DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret Garden #1 2024

Café Schöne Aussichten
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
DJHamburg
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Secret Garden im Planten un Blomen.

Wir feiern Open Air auf unserer Terrasse im Schöne Aussichten.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Markus Gardeweg, Tom Shark, Hagen Feetly

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

