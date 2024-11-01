Top track

Freeze Tag (feat. Phoelix)

KAMASI WASHINGTON - Fearless Movement Tour - BO

Estragon
Fri, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
From €46

About Kamasi Washington

Saxophonist, bandleader and composer Kamasi Washington made his mark on modern jazz with the cinematic solos and improvisational arrangements of his 2015 album, The Epic. A founding member of jazz collective West Coast Get Down, he’s collaborated and perfo Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Kamasi Washington è un polistrumentista, compositore e bandleader nato e cresciuto a Los Angeles. I suoi tre corpi di lavoro fino ad oggi - The Epic, Harmony of Difference, un EP originariamente commissionato per il 2017 Whitney Biennial e Cielo e Terra -...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Kamasi Washington

Venue

Estragon

Via Stalingrado, 83, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

