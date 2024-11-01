DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saxophonist, bandleader and composer Kamasi Washington made his mark on modern jazz with the cinematic solos and improvisational arrangements of his 2015 album, The Epic. A founding member of jazz collective West Coast Get Down, he’s collaborated and perfo
Kamasi Washington è un polistrumentista, compositore e bandleader nato e cresciuto a Los Angeles. I suoi tre corpi di lavoro fino ad oggi - The Epic, Harmony of Difference, un EP originariamente commissionato per il 2017 Whitney Biennial e Cielo e Terra -...
