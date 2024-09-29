DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Everyday People Houston

Warehouse Live Midtown
Sun, 29 Sept, 4:00 pm
PartyHouston
From $30.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Houston! Running it back this September <3

Saturday, September 29th @ Rise Rooftop. 4pm.

Music by DJ Moma, Pu$$yrap, & Friends

Hosted by Gitoo, Maine & Friends

All sales are final .𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲...

This is an 21+ event
Everyday People
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everyday People

Venue

Warehouse Live Midtown

2600 Travis Street, Suite R, Houston, Texas 77006, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.