Wombo

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Recorded by Nick Roeder in the band’s hometown of Louisville, KY. Wombo’s new EP ‘Slab’ is a loose, instinctual grouping of songs that gradually morph into sonic territory that’s at once familiar to those already indoctrinated with the band’s experimental...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wombo

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

