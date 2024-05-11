Top track

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Nothin' But Anthems

SILO Community
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's All Hits No Misses! Join us May 11th to experience a curated set of throwback classics, current hits, afrobeat, and everything in between! Drink specials and FREE entry w/ RSVP until 11:30pm.

Time: 10:00 pm - 4:00 am (early arrival highly suggested)...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Community & Nothin' But Anthems.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Prince, Jae Murphy, Goldie Harris

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

