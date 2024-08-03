Top track

Electric Sunrise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plini et Yomi Ship

La Rayonne
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€25.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Electric Sunrise
Got a code?

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Veryshow, présente :

Le talentueux guitariste australien PLINI sera de retour en Europe cet été, l’occasion pour nous de l’accueillir une nouvelle fois à Lyon samedi 3 août pour le plus grand plaisir des fans d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yomi Ship, Plini

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.