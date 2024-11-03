Top track

Russian Circles

EartH
Sun, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.68

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Across the span of their previous seven studio albums, Chicago-based instrumental trio Russian Circles traversed a diverse topography of sounds, moods, and approaches with their limited armory of drums, bass, and...

Presented by Born Again Concerts and Old Empire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Russian Circles, REZN

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

