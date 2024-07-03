Top track

Action Bronson - Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)



ACTION BRONSON

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Wed, 3 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsSegrate
About

All’anagrafe Arian Arlsari, Action Bronson nasce e cresce nel Queens, dove si lascia incantare sin da piccolo dalla scena hip hop degli anni Novanta. Prima di passare al rap, studia alla scuola di cucina dell’Art Institute di New York e diventa un famoso c...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Vivo Concerti Srl.

Lineup

Action Bronson

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

