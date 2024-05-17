Top track

T.U.N - Torino Unlimited Noise & Dub Fx - Don't Fall

TUN featuring DUB FX + Kensaye

Peckham Levels
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We’re getting ready to amp up the volume with an electrifying night headlined by trailblazing ensemble T.U.N. (Torino Unlimited Noise) and special guest Dub FX, with support from Kensaye.

Boundary-pushing ensemble T.U.N., from Turin, Italy, meld jazz with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Torino Unlimited Noise, Dub FX, Kensaye

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
