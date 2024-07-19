DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Ergs! are an American punk rock band formed in 2000 in South Amboy, NJ, by three high school friends: drummer/lead vocalist, Mikey Erg (Mike Yannich); guitarist/vocalist, Jeff Erg (Jeff Schroeck); and bassist, Joey Erg (Joe Keller). Through touring and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.