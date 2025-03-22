Top track

BEN plg

L'Olympia
Sat, 22 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Venez finir le Dire je t'aime Tour avec nous à L'Olympia 🧡

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
Lineup

BEN plg

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

