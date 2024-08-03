DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Fire Next Time! — James Baldwin: Notes on a Native Son

Bold Tendencies
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In this gathering we join forces with the London Review of Books to celebrate Baldwin in his capacity as an essayist like no other. Exploring subjects ranging from the realities of 1940s Harlem to movies, novels, his relationship with his father and his ex...

All ages.
Presented by Bold Tendencies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bold Tendencies

7th-10th Floors Multi-Storey Car Park, 95a Rye Lane, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

