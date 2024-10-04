Top track

SYNTHICIDE: Ultra Sunn

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 4 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ULTRA SUNN is a contemporary EBM/Coldwave/New Beat band from Brussels, Belgium, formed in late 2019 by frontman and multi-instrumentalist Sam Huge and keyboardist/producer Gaelle Souflet. In 2023, they were joined on stage by keyboardist and percussionist...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ULTRA SUNN

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

