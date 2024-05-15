Top track

THE FALL OF TROY w/ The Number 12 Looks Like You, Rhododendron, Post NC

The Usual Place
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
$34.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

THE FALL OF TROY (performing Phantom On The Horizon) with special guests THE NUMBER 12 LOOKS LIKE YOU, RHODODENDRON and POST NC!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rhododendron, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, The Fall of Troy

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

