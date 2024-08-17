Top track

Apollonia - Mouche Tsé Tsé (Melchior Productions Dub)

Trip

Chinois
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

APOLLONIA

SHANTI CELESTE

TRIP - every Saturday at Club Chinois with the best underground electronic music.

At Club Chinois, we maintain a classy casual dress code. We kindly request gentlemen to adhere to our policy of wearing long pants. Sportswe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Island Hospitality.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Apollonia, Shanti Celeste

Venue

Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

