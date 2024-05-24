Top track

Jim White & Marisa Anderson - Bitterroot Valley Suite I: Water

Jim White + Marisa Anderson / Myriam Gendron

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
About

The collaboration between renowned drummer Jim White and acclaimed guitarist Marisa Anderson is a natural union of two of the most intuitive players and listeners working in music. White and Anderson are each very in-demand as collaborators in no small par...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
Mask not required
Lineup

Jim White, Marisa Anderson, Myriam Gendron

Venue

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

