Another Sky

CHALK
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £17.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"There is another sky, Ever serene and fair, And there is another sunshine, Though it be darkness there."

Emily Dickinson

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Another Sky

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

