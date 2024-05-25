Top track

Sonja - Nylon Nights

Sonja + Dreadnought + Matriarch

Hi-Dive
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SONJA (Philadelphia)

In 2014, Melissa Moore birthed the idea for the Gothic Rock Heavy Metal

band Sonja while having an existential meltdown on a strung out flight home

from Melbourne to Philadelphia. After calling drummer Grzesiek Czapla upon

landing...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matriarch, Dreadnought, Sonja

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

