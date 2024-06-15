Top track

Fuck Up

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Songbyrd
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18

About

North Carolina’s River Shook (fka Sarah Shook) sings with a conviction and hard honesty sorely lacking in much of today’s Americana landscape. Always passionate, at times profane, River stalks/walks the line between vulnerable and menacing, their voice str...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Eliza Edens

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

