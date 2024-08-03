Top track

Work It - Soulwax Remix

Futura meets La Terrrazza

La Terrrazza
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €14

About

Esta noche recibimos a Futura Artists, agencia de booking internacional que representa a un diverso roster de artistas del espectro acústico y electrónico. Apostando por la diversidad, la interdisciplinariedad y un gusto compartido por lo no convencional,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marie Davidson, SAFETY TRANCE, M8NSE

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

