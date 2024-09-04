DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOURISHED BY TIME

YES The Pink Room
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
£14.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dollop presents

Nourished By Time

**Tony Bontana
**Equal parts infectious and adventurous, Tony Bontana blurs the lines between psychedelia, punk, rap and experimental music while carving out his own territory in the underground along the way.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by dollop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nourished by Time, Tony Bontana

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

