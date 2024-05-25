DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DROP Open-Air Invites Hunee

La Terrrazza
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Picture this: the sun is shining, smiles are wide, outfits are funky, and upbeat disco tunes are bumping. You're dancing in an ancient village. Your drink tastes fresh and tropical, and drag queens are swirling among confetti and groovy decorations.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por DROP Dance Society.
Lineup

Hunee, Anya

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

