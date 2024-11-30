Top track

Stay Homas & El Kanka - Estamos Mal

Stay Homas live

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo il successo ottenuto dagli Stay Homas per la creatività e l’ingegno dimostrati durante il lockdown spagnolo, a gran richiesta sono pronti a tornare dal vivo il 30 novembre 2024 a Milano, in Santeria Toscana 31.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Stay Homas

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

