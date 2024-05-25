Top track

Alessio Bondì, Fabio Rizzo & Aki Spadaro - Amuri vieru

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alessio Bondì e Fabio Rizzo

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 25 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alessio Bondì, Fabio Rizzo & Aki Spadaro - Amuri vieru
Got a code?

About

Reduce dall'ospitata a Propaganda Live e dall'esperienza Tedx, Alessio Bondì sbarca a Bologna il 25 maggio per un concerto in duo col producer e chitarrista Fabio Rizzo.

I due sono da tempo alla ricerca di un suono che rappresenti la Sicilia contemporanea...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ozono Factory Aps.

Lineup

Alessio Bondì

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.