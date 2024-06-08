Top track

Fange - Mauvais Vivant

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frozen Fest 2024 Samedi

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 8 Jun, 3:30 pm
GigsNantes
€31.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fange - Mauvais Vivant
Got a code?

About

Frozen Fest Episode 3 :
Les 07 et 08 juin, à l'occasion des 4 ans de Frozen Records, on vous donne rendez-vous au Ferrailleur pour deux jours de festivités.

Samedi :
- Fange - Indus - Release Show
- Plebeian Grandstand - Avantgarde Black Metal
...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Frozen Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Fange, Plebeian Grandstand, Æthĕrĭa Conscĭentĭa and 4 more

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.