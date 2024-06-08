DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Frozen Fest Episode 3 :
Les 07 et 08 juin, à l'occasion des 4 ans de Frozen Records, on vous donne rendez-vous au Ferrailleur pour deux jours de festivités.
Samedi :
- Fange - Indus - Release Show
- Plebeian Grandstand - Avantgarde Black Metal
...
