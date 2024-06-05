Top track

Off Grid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holiday Ghosts + Alva Starr + Blonddes

QG Oberkampf
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Off Grid
Got a code?

About

Suite à la fermeture de l'Inter pour travaux, la soirée est déplacée au QG.

❤️‍🩹 Notre communiqué ici ->

https://shorturl.at/cjnrs

L'Inter présente :

⚡️Holiday Ghosts⚡️

(Falmouth, UK - Indie Pop)

⚡️Alva Starr⚡️

(Paris, FR - Pop Rock)

⚡️Blonddes⚡️...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holiday Ghosts, Alva Starr

Venue

QG Oberkampf

103 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.