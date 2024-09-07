Top track

Colapesce & Dimartino - Musica leggerissima

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COLAPESCE DIMARTINO - LUX ETERNA BEACH

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 7 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsOira
From €27.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Colapesce & Dimartino - Musica leggerissima
Got a code?

About

Tones Teatro Natura diventa tappa del tour estivo nazionale "Lux Eterna Beach" del duo Colapesce e Dimartino, la coppia più apprezzata della nuova scena musicale italiana.

Lorenzo e Antonio: due scrittori di canzoni tra i più ricercati e importanti sulla...

This is an 0+
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Colapescedimartino

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.