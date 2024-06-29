DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beyond Special Edition : LONDON PRIDE

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sat, 29 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Beyond London Pride Special 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 SPECIAL GUEST DJ !

5 rooms of music ! HOUSE / POP / R&B / DISCO / CIRCUIT 

Beyond is London's biggest LGBT+ party, and we're throwing the biggest party in town for London Pride! Join us for a night of music, danc...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by OnNation.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

