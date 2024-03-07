Top track

VIVID: A Reigning Women Celebration

The Old Market
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.50

About

Introducing VIVID - the ultimate showcase of new talent you have to see before they break into the mainstream!

This gig will feature loads of amazing artists including soul and R&B vocalists Scarlett Fae and Sylvia Mwenze and spoken word artist AFLO. The...

This is a 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by The Old Market.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

1
Scarlett Fae, Sylvia Mwenze, AFLO. the poet and 1 more

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

