APTICA

Teatro India
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

martedì h 19,00

La percezione aptica è il processo di riconoscimento degli oggetti attraverso il tatto, combinando la percezione tattile degli oggetti sulla superficie della pelle e la propriocezione della posizione del corpo rispetto all’oggetto. Con Apt...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Venue

Teatro India

Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

