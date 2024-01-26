Top track

Darell, Casper Mágico & Nio García - Te Boté (feat. Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny)

Reggaeton Party

Arts Club
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£9.30

About

The UK's biggest Reggaeton event is coming back to Liverpool this January, and we are so excited! Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 600+ other Latin music lovers at the legendary and newly refurbished Arts Club in Liverpool.

The UK's top Reggae...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Arts Club

90 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Doors open11:00 pm
1300 capacity

