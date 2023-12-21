DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RE/FORM Community Workshop Winter '23 (FREE with RSVP): Label Launchpad

HiDef Brewing Co
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLos Angeles
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event is FREE but please make sure to secure a ticket as it serves as an RSVP and space IS limited!

More info on RE/FORM Winter 2023 can be found at https://link.dice.fm/reformwinterflyer

Techno lives beyond the dance floor: join us for a night of c...

All ages. 21+ to drink
Presented by RE/FORM Festival and Artist Map
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

HiDef Brewing Co

1203 South Olive Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.