Top track

Sexyy Red & Tay Keith - Pound Town

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Naughty List

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sexyy Red & Tay Keith - Pound Town
Got a code?

About

Santie Sent The Naughty List & ALL The Baddies Are On It!

Get Ready To SLEIGH Baddies! The Naughty List Is Coming And We've Got Your Name On It.

This Is A Holiday Party Like You've Never Seen.

We're Talking A Line Up That Will SLEIIIIGH Your Pum-Pum.

A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JuiceBox Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.