VISIONS OF ATLANTIS

The Underworld
Fri, 4 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Visions of Atlantis is an Austrian symphonic metal band from Syria, founded in 2000. Inspiration came both from successful Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish and from the myth of Atlantis.

14+. 14 and 15 year olds MUST be accompanied by an adult (18+)...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

